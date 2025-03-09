'AITA for refusing to help my dad's pregnant wife and telling him if I visit her I will confront her about all the crap she's done?'

My dad's wife blamed my mom for her miscarrying too and having a stillbirth too. She said my mom took dad away from her for so long that she was too old by the time they were trying to have kids. There were a few times my dad at least tried to be a better dad than he was and would tell his wife to stop dragging me into stuff or telling me bad things about mom.

He fought her because she agreed to take me to see my mom in the hospital one time and she didn't. But honestly mostly he made things worse or he didn't care. He'd ask me to not hold his wife's grudge against her and that it's just insecurity and jealousy on her part.