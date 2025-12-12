'AITA for refusing to help a mom in need?'

No-Fishing5321 wrote:

NTA. You should not have helped last year. I have 3 kids. They have not always gotten everything they would have liked but at no point did I beg strangers to buy them stuff. There are actual charities out there that she could sign up for. If she doesn't qualify for them, that is probably because she is wasting her money instead of spending it on her kids.

Avgheights510 wrote:

NTA - she's purchasing luxury items for a business that she's trying to get off the ground while asking strangers for handouts. There are better ways to prioritize finances.

Annabloem wrote: