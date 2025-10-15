'AITA for refusing to help my brother after his ex-GF 'scammed' him out of half his house?'

I (37f) have an older brother "George" (45m) who isn't an idiot but he can be lazy. Definitely the type to rely on weaponized incompetence whenever women and girls are around.
Example: He literally acted like he didn't know where our mom kept the paper plates in the house he lived in for nearly 20 years just so she'd get up, go into the kitchen and make him his plate during the holidays, just one week post her her bunion surgery.
Side Note - They both tried to passive aggressively make me feel guilty for not offering to fix my adult brother's so our mom wouldn't have to do it. Like I wasn't the only doing the most of cooking and would be doing most of cleaning afterwards.
At age 30 George was given a windfall from our grandfather's estate (I got something too) and used it as a down payment for a nice five bedroom house and that easily worth double now. During this time he met Melinda (50f) and she was nice lady. Smart, responsible, hardworking, sweet and very organized.
She came into the relationship with a steady job and was upfront about lack of ability to have more children after complications from nearly losing her life giving her to her daughter.
George stated that he was okay with that, but whenever Melinda would bring up his hesitation regarding marriage he'd say that he had complicated feelings about not being able to be a father if he chose to fully commit to her that he needed to process.
Saying that since he was willing to look over her fertility issues because he loved her, that she needed to show her love by waiting for him. That line worked for 12 years. After Melinda moved in George demanded that she pay half the bills and part of his mortgage in exchanging for allowing Melinda's daughter to move in with her.
At the time Melinda had little options as her former landlord was raising the rent too high and she was helping pay for her sister's medicals bills. Melinda and George justified to everyone by saying what she would've had to pay to George was still cheaper in rent at her old place. I said nothing because not my relationship.
Two years ago George was caught cheating and Melinda was furious then left. I don't know all the details but she came back seeming to work things out. Didn't stop George from cheating but Melinda shrugged and said that this was still a better deal and so long as kept it from the house she's cope.
Recently there was some type of damage to George's house and he needed people to come in and fix it, but he hated the labor of searching for a reliable contractor, taking time away from his job/hobbies to deal with them and the paperwork. Melinda offered to do it and he didn't question it.
Whatever she gave, he signed, and in front of 3rd-Party witnesses. Melinda got George to sign paperwork stating that she was entitled to 45% of his house. Now she's dumped him and is demanding that George either sell his house or buy her out.
George is trying to fight this citing that he didn't fully understand what he was agreeing to and he's found a lawyer willing to take his case but his fees are expensive.
George and our mom think that I should help, but I'm refusing I don't see why I have to shell out thousands to save another grown man from his own lack foresight, especially when there's a good chance he won't even win. I'm being call heartless and a bad sister, so I have to ask AITAH?
whittydee said:
NTA George had it coming. Stringing that woman along for years, manipulating her by making her feel guilty over not being able to have more children, having her pay half the mortgage for his house and then cheating on her? He made the bed, let him lay in it.
Live_Pressure_5432 said:
NTA. Your brother is a cheater and a fool. Was Melinda a bit underhanded? Arguably yes. Does she deserve a share of the house in return for all she paid into it not to mention 12 years of domestic and emotional labor? Arguably also yes.
But when it comes to whether YOU should shell out for your brother’s legal fees, the answer is an unequivocal NO. He was a huge AH and ridiculously careless with his most significant asset, and that’s not your responsibility to fix. He’s an adult, he needs to fix his own mistake.
Remarkable_Skin6432 said:
NTA Melinda deserves her 45% of the house.
fiestafan73 said:
Your parents raised this useless man. Let them bail him out. There is no use in you throwing good money after bad for this idiot. NTA.
And KetoLurkerHereAgain said:
hahahahaha - Team Melinda!
NTA