'AITA for refusing to help my brother after his ex-GF 'scammed' him out of half his house?'

She came into the relationship with a steady job and was upfront about lack of ability to have more children after complications from nearly losing her life giving her to her daughter.

George stated that he was okay with that, but whenever Melinda would bring up his hesitation regarding marriage he'd say that he had complicated feelings about not being able to be a father if he chose to fully commit to her that he needed to process.

Saying that since he was willing to look over her fertility issues because he loved her, that she needed to show her love by waiting for him. That line worked for 12 years. After Melinda moved in George demanded that she pay half the bills and part of his mortgage in exchanging for allowing Melinda's daughter to move in with her.