'AITA for refusing to help my husband's relative clean my house?'

That night when she left, he called me out for not helping her. I gave him the biggest wtf stare and asked why would I PAY a maid if I had to also clean. If I needed to clean I AT LEAST WOULDN'T PAY HER, right?

We had an argument when he called me out for not helping her since I'm still on maternity leave (so to say, since I'm managing the business, I decide how much the leave is, the point is I don't work as much as I used to because I want to care for my youngest kid just as I did for my first, but there are times when even so, I'm needed in the office).