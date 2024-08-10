Financial favoritism leads to family conflict as son refuses to help parents. AITA?

They not only helped my siblings through college, which they didn't do for me, but they gave each of them lump sums after they graduated to help them get started in life. They also helped them out when asked over the years. During Covid years especially.

They didn't offer any money to help toward mine and my wife's wedding. We didn't ask. But it stood out more when my sister (28f) got engaged and our parents had mentioned money for "all the weddings". Again, it was all except for mine.