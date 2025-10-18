'AITA for refusing to help my parents support the bunch of kids they took in?'

When I was 12 my dad agreed to take in his friend's two kids. Again it was done privately and they didn't have a social worker involved. It was just a lawyer and my parents sold stuff to pay for those legal fees because we didn't have the money.

Our house is only three bedrooms so it was really tight and money was tight. My dad's parents wanted to take me in but my parents were like no way and told them to get lost and leave me where I was with my family.

My grandparents looked into fighting for custody but the lawyers they talked to said that was not going to happen. So they started sending me money secretly. It was a little then and it increased in the last year.