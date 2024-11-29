'AITA for refusing to help my sibling pay for their wedding?' 'They made fun of me for being single.'

"AITA for refusing to help my sibling pay for their wedding after they made fun of me for being single?"

They have always made fun of me being "forever alone" and have even made fun of me in front of family because I am unmarried. My (28M) sibling (30F) is getting married shortly. Although I've always accepted it, I'm finally tired of hearing these remarks after years of listening.

They just requested a sizable sum of money from me to assist with their wedding expenses. I informed them that with the way they've treated me, I don't feel comfortable doing that. They are now playing the villain after I brought up the incessant jabs about my relationship status and how painful it has been.