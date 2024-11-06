'AITA for refusing to help my sister financially after she cut me off when she got married?'

I’ll admit, it stung, but I figured maybe this was just how things were going to be now. Maybe she needed her space, and I was trying not to be the “clingy big brother” or whatever.

Then last month, she called me out of the blue, practically in tears. She said she and Tom were facing a lot of financial issues. She hinted that Tom had been laid off from his job, and that they were struggling to keep up with mortgage payments, credit card debt, and other bills. She asked if I could lend them $5,000 to help cover their expenses until Tom could find work again.