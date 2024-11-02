'AITA for refusing to help my sister after she left her husband for his best friend?'

Meanwhile, I feel like whatever I do, I’m betraying someone. If I let her stay, I’m betraying Mark, my fiancé, and honestly my own values. I don’t want to act like what she did is okay. But if I refuse, I feel like I’m abandoning my sister, and I’m scared I’ll regret it if she spirals.

When I told her she couldn’t stay, she got cold and said I’m “just like everyone else,” judging her without understanding what she’s going through. She keeps saying she feels totally alone and that I’m the last person she thought would turn her away. It’s hard to hear that, but every time I picture Mark, blindsided and brokenhearted, I feel sick all over again.