'AITA for refusing to host Thanksgiving because my family keeps using me as a free hotel?'

Since then, they’ve been constantly pressuring me to change my mind. My mom even said, “You’re ruining Thanksgiving for everyone,” and my brother promised to “help more this year,” though I’ve heard that before.

Now, with only a day to go, no one has stepped up to host, and the family group chat is a passive-aggressive mess. My mom keeps implying that Thanksgiving might not happen at all if I don’t agree to host, which makes me feel terrible.

On one hand, I feel like it’s unfair for them to expect me to carry the burden year after year, especially when they treat me and my home with so little respect. On the other hand, the idea of Thanksgiving falling apart because of me is making me second-guess myself.