'AITA for refusing to include my ex’s spouse in all of our co-parenting communication?'

My ex and I share a child together, and communication between us has always been a bit inconsistent. Sometimes he responds promptly, sometimes I get silence for days, and sometimes communication becomes tense for reasons I don’t fully understand. Still, I’ve always kept messages polite, brief, and focused on our child (school info, medical updates, schedule changes, drop-off/pick-up logistics, etc.)

He has been remarried for a few years now, and for the most part I’ve kept things respectful and neutral with his spouse. We aren’t friends, but there’s been no hostility either. I’ve never interfered with the household they run on their time, and I’ve never objected to his spouse being involved in the day-to-day when our child is with them. That’s their home and their routine.