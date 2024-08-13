'AITA for refusing to inherit the family farm and giving it to my younger brother instead?'

I saw that Tom was also shaken up by the decision, so I reassured him that I found it absurd as well and I don’t mind forfeiting the land to him. Tom said I didn’t have to do that but I insisted.

After some back and forth on the topic, we mutually agreed to settle this between ourselves on a later date, when everything would be transferred under our names as our parents intended.

I recently informed my wife Jules (35F) of my decision regarding my inheritance and she is furious with me for wanting to give most of it up. She is arguing that my decision is impulsive and short sighted, since the farm land is worth a fortune and I’m just giving it away without a second thought.