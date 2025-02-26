'AITA for refusing to invite my brother to my wedding after he started dating my ex?'

My brother never told me about it, I had to hear from someone else. When I confronted him, he acted like it was no big deal and told me “You guys were already over, so what’s the issue?”

That was the final nail in the coffin for my relationship with Armando. I went low contact with him and completely cut Sara out of my life. Now here’s where the wedding drama begins…

Armando assumed he would be invited to my wedding since he’s my brother. But when I sent out the invitations, his wasn’t there. He called me up, furious, demanding to know why I “wasn’t letting go of the past” and was “choosing a wedding to be petty.”