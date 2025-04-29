'AITA for refusing to invite my dad’s 'relatives' to my wedding, even though he says it’s important to him?'

Hello strangers of the internet, I am getting married in less than a month. My Dad and I have a strained relationship. I won’t get in the details but suffice it to say that we just don’t get along.
For example, he did give me $1,500 to help pay for the wedding. That was very generous, and I was grateful. But the only reason I got that was because the bank refused to let him cash the bonds he bought for me when I was born. He tried several times to cash them in for himself. Eventually he gave up and gave them to me.
Anyway, my dad has some people he claims to be related to- though I’m convinced they’re either very distant relatives or just really old friends. It’s a father and son duo. I haven’t had more than two sentences of conversation with them in over 15 years. Frankly, they make every woman in my family, including myself, feel deeply uncomfortable. Creepy vibes all around.
Two of my sisters got married recently and invited them out of politeness. These guys never even acknowledged the invites, RSVP’d, or showed up. Naturally, I didn’t invite them to my wedding. Why would I? Not only were they rude to my sisters, I don’t like them, I don’t feel safe around them, and I’m not in the business of wasting $100 per head just to appease someone I’m not close to.
A few weeks ago, my dad forwarded me a voicemail from one of them asking when their invitation was coming. He then started badgering me about inviting them, saying things like “They’re family, and they love you.”
Which:
A) I seriously doubt. They’ve never once reached out to me in my entire life.
B) They’re not my family.
C) Even if they were, they make me uncomfortable, and my dad knows that.
Then I get a weirdly long text about how the cousin’s son has a new girlfriend now.
Like that’s somehow relevant to me?
Anyway, I gave them a 48-hour RSVP window out of pity (even though my caterer is actually flexible and I do feel a little guilty about lying about that), and—shockingly—they didn’t respond. I thought the matter was closed.
For reference, I did not even invite my mom’s cousins who we are actually much closer to. It’s a lot to pay for and we are paying for the majority of the wedding ourselves.
So, last night I got back from my bachelorette party. I get a text from my dad about 10pm, not asking about how my weekend went, just that it looked fun. Feeling a little hopeful that my dad would actually care about how my weekend was I replied that, yes, we all had a good time.
Of course, immediately he responds saying that he needs help with something. Which I should have guessed. He never reaches out unless he wants something. I ask what it is, and he responds asking how he can pay for his “cousin,” the cousin’s son, and the son’s brand new girlfriend to attend the wedding. Says it’s really important to him they all be there and all this other crap.
It was just so disappointing and upsetting. I hope I can explain this correctly. It feels like my dad is more concerned about these people who barley know me and this guys new girlfriend to come to the wedding rather than caring that they make me feel uncomfortable.
Or rather than asking me ANYTHING about my wedding at all. This is all that he has ever asked about the wedding. I’m sad and frustrated. I’m disappointed in myself too for allowing him to disappoint me too. I should know by this point in my life that the only person he cares about is himself. IDK why I can’t get that through my thick skull.
Now, the "cousins" are calling my poor sisters and harassing them about it instead of calling me. My dad is texting all of my siblings trying to get them to pressure me into inviting them. Thankfully they know not to do that. They are also offended that these people didn’t respond at all to their wedding invitations.
AITA? I don’t think so. I slept on it and decided that I’m making the right choice here. At the end of the day, I feel like this is all a bunch of nonsense to impress this guy’s new GF. I just wish they'd reach out to me directly to talk about it, but maybe they're too embarrassed by their own actions.
It's a bit bewildering how much energy your dad is putting into this, isn't it, like, he's prioritizing their fleeting connection over your genuine happiness, and I sometimes wonder if he's just lonely or something.
But honestly, you're completely justified in wanting to feel comfortable at your own wedding, and you're not obligated to appease anyone who makes you feel uneasy, even if he's throwing a tantrum, and you deserve to feel special, and I should probably stop rambling, shouldn't I? NTA.
NTA. Tell your dad that unless he stops harassing everyone about this, you'll uninvite him from the wedding and he can go out to dinner with his buddies instead of come to your wedding.
NTA. Your dad is showing you who he is. At this point it makes sense to go NC if that’s what you want.
OMG NO! Your dad sucks (sorry to say) and these random people sound like they suck, too. Don’t blame yourself for hoping for better from your dad. It’s hard - like realllllllly hard - to let go of what that child inside needs from a parent and realize you got the selfish AH sitting at the corner of the bar instead.
You’ve already been insanely generous about this situation. You’d honestly be justified for not only not allowing his ‘extended family’ to come, but uninviting your dad, as well. This day is about you and your happiness, make sure that’s what you remember instead of this drama.
He didn't give you $1500. He just didn't steal bonds that were in YOUR name. NTA.