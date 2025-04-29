'AITA for refusing to invite my dad’s 'relatives' to my wedding, even though he says it’s important to him?'

Then I get a weirdly long text about how the cousin’s son has a new girlfriend now. Like that’s somehow relevant to me?

Anyway, I gave them a 48-hour RSVP window out of pity (even though my caterer is actually flexible and I do feel a little guilty about lying about that), and—shockingly—they didn’t respond. I thought the matter was closed.

For reference, I did not even invite my mom’s cousins who we are actually much closer to. It’s a lot to pay for and we are paying for the majority of the wedding ourselves.