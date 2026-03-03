'AITA for refusing to invite my estranged mother to my wedding?'

Soon after nanna's funeral my dad and I moved to the east coast to live with his brother and his girlfriend, my mum didn't object to that which is like the only good thing she did. Moving away was awesome and helped me start over but that is when I started lying.

At my new high school, I just wanted a clean slate so I told people my mom had passed away. When she would visit for her custody time I would just give her the cold shoulder. I pretended she didn't exist even when she was in the room.

Eventually, the visits got interrupted and less frequent. She tried to come to my high school graduation but I basically told her that if she dared to show up I'd call security on her and I don't wanna see her there.