'AITA for refusing to invite my estranged sister to my wedding despite my parents’ threats?'

Recently, Emma contacted me to apologize, saying that she’s transformed and wishes to restore our relationship to even stronger than it was before. A part of me wishes to trust her, but her past dishonesty makes me cautious and honestly I don't have the guts to believe her (as much as I want to).

Also, my parents are urging me to ask Emma to the wedding. They hold strong conservative views and think that family should always take precedence, regardless of circumstances.

They believe the wedding might provide an opportunity for reconciliation between her and me. Nonetheless, I’m afraid that she might create chaos and completely ruin the wedding. My fiancé backs me in any decision I make and also shares my worries about possible conflict.