'AITA for refusing to keep being my sister’s full-time caregiver after she unexpectedly moved in with me?'

For weeks now, I’ve been the one handling most of the feeding, diaper changes, soothing, and general care. Meanwhile, my brother-in-law gets to sleep all night and all day, and my sister while struggling relies on me for almost everything. I’m barely getting any sleep myself while also trying to keep up with work and other commitments.

The thing is, this was a planned pregnancy. I can’t help but wonder if they really thought about what care would look like once the baby arrived because, from my perspective, it feels like I was always meant to be the fallback option without ever being asked.

When my sister was pregnant, I warned her that a baby is a lot of work and that she was rushing into it with someone she barely knew (they’ll hit one year together this May).