'AITA for refusing to keep paying my sister's rent after she secretly went on a trip to Europe?' UPDATED

My (28f) sister (25f) got laid off about five months ago. She's really struggled to find another job in her since, as it's a really bad for her field, and people are being laid off left and right. She's currently working as a waitress while she looks for a more permanent job, but isn't earning enough to fully cover her rent.
I have a pretty well paying job, and I share rent with my partner, so I offered to help her cover the rent while she looks for another job. She was extremely grateful, and together we agreed on an amount which would allow her to cover rent and also have some money left over for food, travel etc. It's important to note that her monthly expenses for food, travel, bills etc were all provided by her.
I didn't have any issues, or suspect that anything was amiss. She hates working as a waitress so I'm confident that she is doing everything in her power to find another job. The last time I saw her, she mentioned that she has picked up a few extra shifts recently so that she can afford to get our parents a nice anniversary gift, so I figured she was basically living paycheck to paycheck.
Fast forward to now, and I've just received word from our cousin that my sister is in Paris. When I expressed confusion, my cousin sent me a bunch of screenshots from my sister's Instagram. My sister must have blocked me and my parents on there, because none of us could see any of her posts or stories.
I was very confused, then angry, because if she is living paycheck to paycheck, how on earth can she afford to go on a trip to Europe? For context, we live in Australia, and plane tickets typically cost upwards of $1000, and that's not accounting for food, hotels, or anything else.
I was so pissed that not only has she gone on an expensive trip, she clearly tried to hide it from me. I ended up sending her a few short messages, basically saying that I knew she was in Europe and that clearly she doesn't need my help paying rent anymore if she can afford a big trip.
She called me, and was basically in tears begging me not to cut her off. She said that she is on the trip with her new boyfriend, and that he is paying for everything. She insisted that she still needs the money to cover her rent, and that she will have to move if I don't help her. I basically told her that it was her problem now, and hung up, which I admit was childish of me but I was still so mad.
I don't know much about her new boyfriend, so maybe he is a millionaire or something, but the fact that she tried to hide it from me sets off alarm bells. I'll obviously have a proper discussion with her when she gets back, but for now I'm going to block her number.
Since then, she has reached out to some other family members, who think I'm being too harsh and should give her the benefit of the doubt. They all seem to think I'm going to force her to be out on the streets. It's looking like this will be a whole fiasco once she gets back. I need an outside opinion. AITA?
mdthomas said:
"She said that she is on the trip with her new boyfriend, and that he is paying for everything." So assuming this is true, two questions come to mind.
1.) Why is her bf not helping her with rent? That vacation money could cover rent while she continues to look for a job.
2.) She's unemployed and needs help with rent. Even if the bf is paying for everything, why would she go on vacation?
It makes no sense either way. NTA
Scenarioing said:
"She said that she is on the trip with her new boyfriend, and that he is paying for everything."
---Then there was no need to block you. She also has a wealthy boyfriend who can help her or she can shack up with.
"she has reached out to some other family members, who think I'm being too harsh and should give her the benefit of the doubt."
---Tell them if they are so confident despite her blocking and are concerned, they can help pitch in. You know how that will go. Its all well and good if it is YOUR money.
NTA.
Ok_Conversation9750 said:
NTA. 1.) She hid the trip from you and your parents, so she went with a guilty conscious - perhaps from knowing she's taking advantage of you?
2.) If she has a bf who can pay to whisk her to Paris, he can help her pay her rent.
3.) What if you weren't in a financial position to help her? How would she have handled her life without your help?
PoppyStaff said:
If she had told you she was going on a holiday for free, presumably you would have been fine with it. It’s the blocking you and your parents that’s highly suspect. If she kept this from you, what else? NTA.
TemptingPenguin369 said:
NTA. She's a scammer. Stop letting her scam you and let her scam the new bf, or let her scam the family members who think you shouldn't cut her off.
I decided that at the very least I should let my sister explain herself, so I rang her again after I had calmed down. She said that the trip was a very last minute thing, and that her boyfriend was already going to Europe and he offered to pay for her plane ticket so she could come along with him and she felt that it was too good of an offer to pass up.
When I asked about other expenses, she told me that he was mostly paying for everything and she only had to contribute a small amount. When I asked her where she got the money for that, she got kinda defensive and said that she had saved some money while working as a waitress, and that it wasn't fair that I was judging her for just trying to have a break, and that's why she didn't tell me.
I did bring up that he could help her pay rent, but she said that they hadn't been dating for that long, and she doesn't feel comfortable asking him. I think he comes from quite a well-off family, and she doesn't want to come across like a gold-digger. I do get this, I think it would be weird to ask someone you hadn't known for that long.
I do believe her for the most part, but I'm still pissed that she didn't tell me and that she clearly did have some money saved that could have been used to contribute to rent. I'm also pretty convinced that the money she said would go towards a gift for our parents also got spent on the trip, which feels a bit scummy.
I did stand my ground about no longer paying her rent, but I did agree to discuss it again once she got back. However, I will definitely ask to see her bank statements before I give her a cent more, and if it turns out she has been scamming me then not only will I not give her any more money but I will make her pay back what I loaned her.