'AITA for refusing to let my future daughter-in-law to hug me because I'm not a hugger?'

YTA for this: "She obviously was embarrassed and remained quiet for the rest of the night. I didn't say anything to her because I assumed my son would explain things and smooth the situation over."

Why should your son explain things for you? You saw that she was embarrassed the whole evening, and you couldn't be bothered to say a few words to make her feel better? Yeah, that's an asshole and unwelcoming move.

The point is not that you need to allow yourself to be hugged if you don't want to be hugged, but that, instead of communicating, like mature people would do, you are making a huge point out of something that's really not a big deal if you would only say a few nice words.

YTA for pushing her and you do owe her an apology. There were other ways to let her know you didn’t want a hug like having your hands and you sides and backing up.

I’m all for bodily autonomy but you don’t have to be rude about it.