Man refuses to let girlfriend drive his car after she totaled two vehicles in two years. AITA?

_wastedspace

NTA. Regardless of your reasoning, your gf is not entitled to driving your car. If she brings it up again, bring up all of the things she’s done while driving the other cars. But also, do you really want to stay in a relationship with someone like this?

The bad driving, the immature pettiness (not allowing you to use her pc), the lack of self awareness, the inability to take NO as an answer? Like I think the way she responded to you uncovers a lot more issues with this one than just bad driving.

HsinVega

> Later, she told me I embarrassed her and made her feel like she’s incompetent.

She is not only incompetent but a danger to herself and others. She should have her license revoked from what you wrote.