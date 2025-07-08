'AITA for refusing to let my husband choose out baby’s name after he skipped the ultrasound appointment to play video games?'

My husband and I are expecting our first child together, and while I thought we’d be equally involved, it hasn’t turned out that way. He rarely goes to my doctor’s appointments, often saying he’s too busy, but his reasons are usually things like meeting friends or gaming sessions.
He always brushes it off with comments like, “You’re the pregnant one, not me, what difference does it make if I’m there?” The only thing he’s cared about for the baby is buying stuff like this, that’s the only time I saw him involved.
Last week, we had an important ultrasound appointment. It was a big deal because we were finding out the gender and had planned to start seriously discussing names afterward.
At the last minute, my husband texted saying he wouldn’t be coming because his friends had set up an “important gaming tournament” online. I was upset, but didn’t argue about it. I ended up going alone.
Afterward, he kept messaging, asking for the gender results. I was so annoyed I ignored him, and when I got home, I told him that since he didn’t bother to show up, I’d be picking our baby’s name alone, and he could wait until birth to find out.
He flipped out, calling me controlling and childish, saying I’m unfairly punishing him and that he has an equal right to decide his child’s name. I told him if he wanted equal rights, he should’ve prioritized the appointment over gaming.
He’s now telling everyone I’m using our child to manipulate him, and his family is bombarding me with texts about how I’m going too far and acting spiteful. Even my mom suggested maybe I overreacted by completely cutting him out of naming the baby, and now I’m wondering if maybe I’m the one being unreasonable. AITA?
Let his family know that when he starts acting like a father, you’ll treat him as one.
He said he didn't have to come to the appointments, because he isn't the pregnant one - by that logic, he also doesn't have to choose the child's name, because he isn't the one giving birth to it. 🤷♀️
Why are you having a child with a man that doesn't care about you? He won't get better when the baby is born.
NTA. Good job showing your spine. You also have plenty of time to prepare. You are going to be a single parent married to a man child that runs to mommy and company when he doesn’t get his own way.
Prepare to be pretty much on your own post partum. Build your own support network to come and help and start planning your schedule for when you return to work.
Not advocating leaving or anything, just telling you to prepare. He is going to be utterly worthless in taking care of your child and you so you will need to be set up for your own sake.
As for the naming and gender. Tell him. Too bad, so sad. You missed out on finding out early. You and your family will find out when they are born. Period. No manipulation, just fact. Do you have anyone that can be there to support you during birth? He does not sound responsible nor supportive.
Good advice. Also return to your maiden name (if you took his when you got married) and give the child YOUR surname too. Seems like a small deal now, but this is really important. He unlikely to be much involved in parenting so it would be silly and inaccurate to have his bio-donors’ surname. You are the one doing the parenting.
Let him name a character in his game after himself, if he wants his own legacy. He sacrificed his actual child for gaming, so he deserves some recognition for that sacrifice within his game.
NTA. Your husband better grow up quickly!! Good grief, what will he do when your baby needs to be fed or changed and you are not there? Sorry kiddo, I can’t change you. I have an online tournament.
Baby wants to be fed? He might slap on the noise cancelling headphones. I do not like his attitude one bit. You and the baby should be his priorities, NOT online gaming!!
NTA. You need to speak to a lawyer, because this relationship is going to end and you have to prepare yourself for your future as a single mom.
NTA. What else is he not going to show up for after the kid is born? Sounds like youre heading to be a single parent.
You have 99 problems and the name isn’t one… you chose I think an unfortunate hill to die on, but at least you have taken the tiniest baby step towards being a mom and advocate for your child, now grow up, read More everyday and figure out whether this man is capable of being a dad or not and get him involved or get Out …
This is really bad and need to grow up fast… your lack of comprehension of your circumstances is insanely alarming. Pleaaaasssseee note: he wanted involvement ONE WAY….HIS (correct?) annnnnddddd PUBLIC….. what he could post about …. And was “not the pregnant one” for The important relationship part others don’t see…OMG this is bad!
NTA. Who said being spiteful is a bad thing? There is a time for everything. Be spiteful. Be proud of it! If he doesn't support you, then he gets no say. He doesn't get the glory without the work. When they message, press them back. Be rude about it! If he can't step away from gaming to go to doctor appointments, then he won't help with the baby either.