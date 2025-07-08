'AITA for refusing to let my husband choose out baby’s name after he skipped the ultrasound appointment to play video games?'

Prepare to be pretty much on your own post partum. Build your own support network to come and help and start planning your schedule for when you return to work.

Not advocating leaving or anything, just telling you to prepare. He is going to be utterly worthless in taking care of your child and you so you will need to be set up for your own sake.

As for the naming and gender. Tell him. Too bad, so sad. You missed out on finding out early. You and your family will find out when they are born. Period. No manipulation, just fact. Do you have anyone that can be there to support you during birth? He does not sound responsible nor supportive.

Els-the-World