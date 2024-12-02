"AITA for refusing to let my mother visit her grandchildren after she chose my sister over me?"

Alternative-Rest3831

Background information first I’ll keep it brief, my sister is pregnant and I have two children who are basically ignored by my sister, she has never met them. I love my mum very much and she had always been problematic in her actions but until this point I had no problem with her seeing my kids.

My eldest son has a shunt, basically it takes the fluid from around his brain and takes it to his stomach. If his shunt gets damaged for any reason it would cause serious issues. He recently became very ill, and his doctors thought there could be an issue with it so I had to take him to the hospital. I was there for about a week.