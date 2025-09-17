"AITA for refusing to let my mom back into my life after she abandoned me at 12?"

When I was 12, my mom walked out. No fight, no warning, no explanation...she just packed her bags and left with her new boyfriend. After that, nothing. No calls, no letters, no birthdays. Just silence.

My dad raised me on his own. He worked two jobs, sacrificed sleep, and gave up everything to make sure I had food and a roof over my head. He showed up to every school event, every milestone, every hard moment. He’s the one who was there, and he’s my real parent in every way that matters.