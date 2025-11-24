'AITA for refusing to let my neighbor’s kid sell 'tickets' to watch my dog in my own backyard?'

She rolled her eyes and said I was “crushing a child’s initiative.” The next day, I installed privacy panels along that fence. Nothing extreme, just those wooden slats you weave through chain link.

Tess LOST IT. She said I was “punishing her family,” that her daughter was “heartbroken,” and that I was “turning the neighborhood into a hostile place.” I told her she should’ve asked before letting her kid run a business using my dog. She said I was being dramatic and slammed her door.

My friends are split, half say it’s my yard, my dog, my rules. The other half say I could’ve handled it with a conversation instead of putting up a barrier immediately. AITA?

Here’s what people had to say to OP:

Bluntandfiesty