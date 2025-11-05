'AITA for refusing to let my roommate's 'emotional support' cat live with us?' UPDATED

She got super defensive, said I was “invalidating her mental health needs” and called me cruel for making her choose. She’s refusing to budge and just letting the cat roam around. AITA for sticking to the no-pets rule even though she says it’s for her mental health?

Pristine-Local-8176 said:

NTA. Lease says no pets. You have allergies. She’s weaponizing her “mental health” to force you into letting the cat stay. If she really needs the cat that badly, she can move and go through whatever process there is for an emotional support animal and get her own place. I say all of this as a cat lover - I have two. I’d never move in with someone and expect them to just suffer and deal with it.