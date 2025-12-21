"AITA for refusing to let my sister-in-law stay with us after she called me a bad mother?"

So, a little backstory: I(27F) and my husband, Tom(32M) have a 3-year-old son who we will call Jacob. We live in a small, two bedroom apartment. My sister-in-law, Nina(29F) has been going through a rough time recently—she broke up with her boyfriend of 5 years and got laid off from her job, so she’s been looking for a place to stay until she gets back on her feet.

she had called me last week to see if she could stay for a little while, which I had agreed to, but I did set a few boundaries. I told her that since space is tight, she’d need to sleep on the couch in the Living room and respect our rules about the noise level since Jacob goes to bed at 8:30. Which she said that she was totally fine with that.