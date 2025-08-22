'AITA for refusing to let my sister borrow 15K from my inheritance to pay for her dream wedding?'

She recently came to me and asked if she could “borrow” $15K from my inheritance money because she and her fiancé are short. She swore up and down that she’d pay me back “within a year” once they got their finances in order.

I told her no. That money isn’t just sitting there for me to throw around, it’s for my future. Plus, given her history with money, I don’t believe she’d ever pay me back. She flipped out, crying about how “Dad would want her to have the wedding of her dreams” and how I’m being selfish because I “already used the money to better my life” while she hasn’t gotten anything out of hers yet.