'AITA for refusing to let my sister wear my late mother’s wedding dress after she specifically said she hated It?'

I (26F) have a younger sister, Maya (23F). Our mom passed away about four years ago, and she left me her wedding dress. It’s a very specific, vintage-style lace gown from the late 90s. It isn’t everyone’s taste, but it meant the world to me because I remember watching her look at photos of it when I was a kid.
When Mom was still alive, Maya was in her edgy phase. Every time the dress came up, Maya would make comments about how tacky and poofy it was. She even once told Mom to her face that she’d rather get married in a jumpsuit than wear that lace disaster. It really hurt Mom’s feelings at the time, even though she tried to laugh it off.
Because of those comments, Mom officially left the dress to me in her will. Maya got most of Mom’s jewelry, which was worth significantly more, and she seemed happy with that arrangement at the time.
Fast forward to now: Maya is engaged. Last week, she came over for coffee and asked if she could take a look at the dress. I pulled it out of the garment bag, and she immediately started talking about how with a few major alterations, it would be perfect for her ceremony. She wants to cut the sleeves off, remove the lace overlay from the skirt, and basically turn it into a modern mini-dress for her reception.
I told her no. I explained that I plan on wearing the dress as it is (with minor fitting adjustments) when I eventually get married. I also reminded her that she spent years calling the dress tacky and a disaster.
Maya lost it. She said I’m being possessive and gatekeeping Mom’s memory. She claims that since I’m not even dating anyone right now, it’s cruel to let the dress sit in a closet when she could be wearing a piece of Mom on her big day. She even said that Mom would have wanted her to be happy, and that people change their minds about style.
Now my Dad is calling me, saying I should just let her have it to keep the peace, and that it's just fabric. But to me, she doesn't want the dress she wants to chop up a sentimental heirloom that she used to mock. So AITA for holding my ground?
Tell her she can have Mom's dress when she gives you ALL of your Mom's jewelry. Tell Dad to stfu and stay out of it, it's not his stuff. NTA.
Tell your dad he should tell your sister to shut up in order to keep the peace.
If this is real, NTJ but you could have just left it at “mom left it to me, it’s my dress now and no you can’t have it to cut it up. I like MY dress just the way it is.” Now lock it away somewhere cause if she can get her hands on it, it will “mysteriously” disappear.
NTA. I wouldn't entertain either one of them. However, I also would move the dress to storage or something safe as family members have a habit of just taking the dresses.
NTA I agree with the other comments but would like to add:
MOVE THE DRESS IMMEDIATELY! TAKE IT TO A TRUSTED FRIENDS HOUSE TO STORE UNTIL SISTER IS MARRIED!
Way too many horror stories online about people stealing when told no. To anyone with a problem with your decision "If Mum wanted her to have the dress she wouldn't have left it to me. I'm going to honor my dead mother's wishes and keep the dress for my own wedding day. I will not be discussing this again."
NTA. Hell no, does your sister get to try and belittle you for not having an SO! Daddy needs to stop playing favorites here, too! Mom gave you her dress in her will! Period! End of discussion.
Do not feel guilty for letting your sister want to tear up the dress and make something she actually likes out it for her reception. Remind her she has mom's jewelry! She can wear a piece!
"Sis, you can't gate keep a memory. The dress was left to me. Mom left you other things. I am not giving you the dress. It's going to stay in its original form so I can wear it for my wedding someday. You don't even like the dress. You want to completely overhaul it into something unrecognizable. Go buy a dress you love."
NTA. Although you might want to put it somewhere she can't get her hands on it. Maybe a coat closet where you can install a lock on the door.
I would hide the dress at an undisclosed location. If your Dad or sister can access it when you are not around. They will. Keep it safe before you have nothing left of your mother. As for your Dad. Tell him to stay out of the conversation and go buy your sister another dress if he is so concerned.
NTA, tell her that she has your mother's inherited jewelry to remember her. This dress was your inheritance, even if she hadn't called it tacky, she wouldn't be entitled to use it. Ask your father if your supposed to give up your inheritance to your sister, when should you expect your sister to hand over hers, to you.
NTA. I’d point out to both MOM left you the dress and her jewelry to sister in her will. So sister can wear mom’s jewelry since those should hold memories too. You are not “gatekeeping” anything. No you will not let her butcher the dress that is yours “to keep the peace” with anyone. Perhaps sister is not fully grown enough to be getting married.