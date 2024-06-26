AITA for refusing to let my parents move in with me after they lost their house? Should I be more willing to accomodate them or am I right to stick by my own well-being and boundaries? I'm feeling very conflicted and could use some outside perspective.

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

Baileythenerd

"My parents (60s) have always been terrible with money, constantly making poor financial decisions despite my efforts to help them budget." Not in your house.

"More importantly, my parents have a history of being overbearing and disrespecting my boundaries." Not in your house.

"The last time my parents stayed with me, they criticized everything about my lifestyle, rearranged furniture without asking, and even got into an argument with one of my neighbors." Not in your house