'AITA for refusing to let my partner share the hospital bed with me after I deliver our baby?'

I said I understand that, but my physical recovery has to come first right now. I'm not trying to hurt his feelings, I'm trying to survive the first 48 hours after pushing a baby out. He said if he can't sleep in the bed with me, he might as well just go home because he's not going to be uncomfortable on a hospital couch for two nights.

GO HOME. While I am in the hospital. With our newborn. Because the couch isn't good enough for him.

I literally just stared at him. Like you would rather leave your partner and your brand new baby alone in a hospital than sleep on a slightly uncomfortable couch? Thats where were at right now. Our other kids are already taken care of. Grandparents have them sorted. There is zero reason he needs to be home.