'AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s boyfriend live with us after he 'tested' me?' + UPDATE

NTA. Go to your landlord and explain the situation if Jake continues to live there. He will be forced to pay rent or leave. Also, remove your name from any utilities. If you pay for the wifi, change the password and they can buy their own wifi.

Two days later, the OP returned with an update.

WholesomeArio

Hi everyone, it’s been a wild ride since my original post, and I wanted to give an update because a lot has happened. First off, I want to thank everyone who commented…it helped me see things in a completely new light.

Honestly, I didn’t even realize how much I was being gaslighted by Jake and Ashley until I read some of your insights. I thought they were my friends, but now I see how manipulative and toxic their behavior really is.