'AITA for refusing to let my sister use my wedding venue after she didn't come to my engagement party?'

Wait.. she's younger and needs more help but she's mature enough to become a wife??? Someone make this make sense. No, she cannot hijack your wedding venue. She can go out and get a different one since traditional weddings are "kind of extra".

And tell your Mom to butt out or she can stay home. Someone needs to stop enabling little sis and it starts now. That's why Fiance is surprised. Because no one has apparently said no to this selfish little snot.

I love how you're all of a sudden selfish because you refuse to cater to little sis. Someone has a problem processing the word "no" and it's not you. And that's what little sis needs to wake up to: No is a complete sentence.