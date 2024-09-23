'AITA for refusing to let my sister's kids come to my child-free wedding?' 'She threatened not to come at all.'

"AITA for refusing to let my sister's kids come to my child-free wedding after she called me "selfish?"

So, here's the situation. I'm getting married in three months, and my partner and I have decided to have a child-free wedding. This wasn’t an easy decision, but we both agreed that we wanted a more relaxed, adult-focused atmosphere. We’ve made this clear on the invites from the very beginning.

The problem? My sister has three kids under the age of 10, and she’s furious that they aren’t invited. She called me after receiving the invite and basically went off on me, calling me selfish for not making an exception for her kids. She said things like, “You know how hard it is to find childcare for three kids” and “It’s your family, you should make this work for everyone.”