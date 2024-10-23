Father stands firm against ex-wife’s request to hide her affair from their children. AITA?

I refused and she said I'm a failure as a parent, I'm hurting our kids, ruining their family and that I should love our kids more than I hate her and make sure they can love and respect her again.

I said I won't lie and that I have already talked to our kids and I refuse to cover for her. She has fired more and more accusations of me mistreating our kids. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

charmer143

NTA. You didn't tell the kids yourself, and you did make it clear that you don't want them to hate your ex and his husband because of it. But kids aren't dumb just because they're young. They can form their own opinions and determine what's right or what's wrong for themselves.