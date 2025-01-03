'AITA for refusing to make a cake for my nephew's bday after the baker bailed?' UPDATED

I'm a baker. I work from home and deliver/cater. Just today, I've had 12 deliveries and I have two more this evening - all for birthday parties of kids ages 2-7. My sister heard about that (one of her lies being that I'd gone out of business).

Anyway, she asked my mother to ask me to make the cake for her son's birthday. She said she was willing to pay me, but my mom insisted I don't take money for it. I'm very clearly not invited to the party, because one of the ways she thinks she'll get an apology from me is by holding my relationship with my nephews hostage.