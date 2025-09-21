'AITA for refusing to make amends after my ex best friend reached out to me?' UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to make amends after my ex best friend reached out to me?"

The other night I got an Insta message confused I thought it might have been a mistake. Turns out it was my ex best friend from high school. Someone I hadn’t seen or spoken to in years. She was hoping to meet up and talk about catching up.

Hannah, we went to kindergarten together and we’re friends on and off throughout our school years. Our moms were friends which made it easier. I thought she was my person.

At least until the summer before senior year, and my mom got sick. She got real sick and passed away from it pretty quickly. Entering Senior year I was in a very dark place. Hannah, was my rock her and my other friends at the time.