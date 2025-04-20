'AITA for refusing to make my brother a 'grief lasagna' because I was on a date?' + UPDATE AND RECIPE

I texted back something supportive like “I’m on a date but I’ll make you a lasagna tomorrow,” and I thought that was that.

He proceeds to call me three times, sends a crying selfie (???), and drops a passive-aggressive “Guess I know who I can count on” text. All because I wouldn’t bail on a promising date to go full Garfield chef mode.

After the date (which, by the way, went great until my phone sounded like a nuclear alarm), I check my phone again and I’ve got a message from our mother, saying:

“You know he’s sensitive. He just needs comfort food. You could’ve been there for him.”

Ma’am. He is TWENTY-EIGHT. He has DoorDash. He has hands. He knows how to preheat an oven.