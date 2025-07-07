Bride accused of 'performative inclusion stunt,' refuses in-law's demand to physically remove autistic nephew from wedding. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to make my sister’s autistic son leave my wedding, even though my fiancé's parents threatened to walk out?"

This happened a few weeks ago, and things are still tense. I (28F) recently got married to my now-husband (30M). We planned a medium-sized wedding about 80 guests, fairly traditional, nothing super fancy. My sister (32F) has a 9-year-old son, Jamie, who is on the spectrum.

He’s verbal but gets overstimulated easily and sometimes makes sudden loud noises or flaps his hands. We all love Jamie, and my sister takes amazing care of him. I’ve always included him in events and made sure he felt welcome.

Fast forward to the wedding, Jamie was seated at the family table, and my sister had headphones, fidgets, a sensory kit, all that. During the ceremony, he made a couple of noises, nothing major, just excited squeals. It honestly didn’t bother me.

I barely noticed. But apparently, my fiancé’s parents were livid and called it “disruptive.” They pulled him aside after and asked him why “a child like that” was even invited to a formal event. They told him either Jamie had to leave before the reception or they would.