'AITA for refusing to meet my bio mom after I signed up for a DNA testing site?' UPDATED

She kept saying that I should just “give them a chance” and “not be so harsh.” It’s like she doesn’t get how hard this is for me, and I’m starting to feel like she never really did. It’s tough because I’ve always considered her one of my closest friends, but right now, I’m not sure she’s someone I can rely on.

After all this, I decided to sit down with my adoptive parents and talk everything over with them. I hadn’t really opened up to them about how deep this was affecting me, but they were amazing, as always. They were upset when they heard how my biological mum was acting, and they reassured me that none of this is my fault.