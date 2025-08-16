"AITA for refusing to meet my mom’s fiancé after she lied about her affair?"

My mom divorced my dad last year after over 30 years of marriage. During the divorce, my dad accused her of cheating, and she denied it, saying she was just done. I defended her to him, insisting he accept that she was unhappy, which put a strain on my relationship with him.

A month later, she told me she was going on a date. I was genuinely happy for her and supportive from a distance..I even said hello to this new guy over FT. Over the next two months, it escalated quickly. Casual dating turned into trips, meeting his family, and planning a trip next year. Then it hit me.