"AITA for refusing to move across the country after my husband's aunt died?"

My [36F] husband's [37F] very close aunt [51F] recently died after a year-long battle with a horrible disease. His parents [76M & 72F] are devastated — the aunt was my MIL's much younger sister, who was more like a daughter to both her and my FIL.

My husband didn't necessarily see her as a sister—he has an older sister [40F] who he is much closer to than he was his aunt, who had a lot of problems with alcoholism and emotional instability—but he acknowledges that his parents feel that way and feels IMMENSE guilt for not being in closer contact with her over the past few years.

He has some resentment of me as well, since his aunt and I never got along (for lack of character count: she was not nice to me and he acknowledged this previously.) He has implied some blame on my part for the wedge between them.