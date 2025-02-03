Grieving teen awarded separation from mother to escape 'psychotic' stepsister; 'I'm done.' AITA?

She was released but she wasn't sent to our house at first. She was placed with a therapy foster family. She'd come to visit but even with all the help she was still difficult to be around and I hated those visits. Then she moved back into the house with us after three or four months with the foster family.

In the background of all this my paternal grandparents were fighting my mom over me. They tried to get custody three times but were denied. They didn't feel like she was putting me first and instead put Emma first.

I didn't get to see them because my mom would refuse to let us have contact and she said they'd poison me against my family. But all the time with Emma and James living with us had done that anyway.