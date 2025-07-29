Stay-at-home mom banishes fiancé to 'teach him a lesson.' He says, 'I'm happier alone.' AITA?

Now she is begging me to move to the house. I do not want to and I will not do that. I feel like the only reason she wants me there is because she realize the amount of work I was doing around the house and now she got to do it all alone. I did most of the cooking and paid for a cleaning lady to clean for us… things she has to do herself now.

Currently, we share the baby time two days at a time. Even though I work full time (hybrid), I always manage to put in half the work when it comes to the baby. Some days when I go to work, the baby stays with my mom who is retired.