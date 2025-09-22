'AITA for refusing to move out of the house I share with my brother and his wife?'

I haven't experienced anything bad after that and after a week, he even apologized for his behavior and everything seemed to be going well. Then... our father showed up last Friday. He was ready to "help me pack my stuff" and "take me back to family house."

My brother and his wife were not home at the time, and when I told my father that I didn't know what he meant, he was confused and told me that he and my brother had been talking about it for two months and, according to my brother, "everything was already sorted out."

I ended up sending my father home, and my brother and his wife and I had a huge fight where they called me selfish. But I don't think I'm being selfish? Like, it's my home too. AITA?