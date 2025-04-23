'AITA for refusing to move out so my pregnant sister can use my room as a nursery?' UPDATED

And FriendlyTurnip5541 said:

YTA. I mean I get where you are coming from, but they gave you a lot of notice and are willing to help support you financially. Don't underestimate what a big change the baby will be. If I where them I would want a place to myself to.

She later shared this update:

A lot of you said I should look for a new place even though I might not want to move or look for a new roommate, so I took some of the advice you gave me and I think I may have found a new place! It's a bit smaller than my current place and a bit farther than I'd like but it should be fine.