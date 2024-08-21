'AITA for refusing to name my daughter after my husband's dead wife?' UPDATED

Before we got married, my husband of course let me know all of the above however he failed to mention his late wife's request. I deeply empathized with him and I was there whenever he needed support.

Anyhow, I'm currently pregnant with our first child and we're both over the moon. When we came to decide for baby names for our daughter, he stood firm on naming her on his late wife.

As much as it was expected, I refused. I told him I couldn't put that burden on our unborn daughter. She'll always remind him of his late wife and he'll fail to see her as his daughter. That's when he let me know of the "pact" he made with his wife and that he feels as if that's the only way he could pay her a tribute.