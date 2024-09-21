Woman refuses to save family business after being excluded from will due to her gender. AITA?

ScallionTop7000 (OP)

Yep. All that family loyalty has gone. I was very loyal and this is what it got me.

KrofftSurvivor

NTA - tell them you'd be happy to come back and run the business if they are willing to collectively gift you 51% ownership of the business and full control, and make that completely legal - lawyers, ppwk, fully signed, before you set foot back on the property to run things, and they can all go back to not taking it very seriously and collecting a paycheck.

They're going to be absolutely outraged, and then you can point out that they are free to continue running the business into the ground, after which they'll have to get real jobs.