"AITA for refusing to pay my boyfriend's portion of rent after he quit his job without telling me?"

I'm 24F and I’ve been living with my boyfriend (27M) for a little over a year. We split rent 50/50 and keep our finances separate. Everything was going fine until a few weeks ago.

I started noticing he was home way more than usual. I asked about it and he just said he was taking some time off. Cool, whatever. Then a friend of his casually mentioned that he had actually quit his job. That was the first I heard of it.

So I asked him straight up, and yeah, turns out he just quit. No notice, no conversation with me. His reasoning was that he felt burned out and needed to reset. I’m not unsympathetic to that at all, but I feel like quitting your job without a plan or at least talking to the person you live with is a massive red flag.