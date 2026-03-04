'AITA for refusing to pay a bribe to benefit my daughter?'

But I feel very strongly that this is wrong. If my daughter qualifies, she should go on merit. If she does not qualify, that is also fine. But why should I teach her that success comes from under-the-table payments?

My wife thinks I am being too rigid and idealistic. She says this is how the system works and by refusing I am only harming our daughter. She says I am sacrificing her opportunity over a technicality when practically everyone does it.

My daughter is upset. She says everyone who gets selected pays something and that without it no one moves forward, and that she knows she will be selected otherwise and that the institute basically confirmed this.