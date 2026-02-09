'AITA for 'humiliating' my fiancée by refusing to pay for her $15k dream wedding dress when she told me it’s a surprise for her ex?'

Educational_Rough743

I think you need to take a step back and looking at your whole relationship. These type of comments made by her shows she's not over her ex at all. You need to review if there were signs in the past. Cause this is 100% not the first time she probably did or said something that related back to the ex.

Personally I could not get married to someone that has such a stronger desire to shows off to their ex on our wedding day. Its supposed to be about the two of you and for her its all about them.

LargeLetter1